Make plans to attend Legislative Breakfast Jan. 23 Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

On Monday morning, Jan. 23rd, the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Legislative Breakfast at the Natchez Grand Hotel from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Everyone in our community is invited to participate to hear all of the upcoming agenda of the 2023 legislative session from our elected officials.

Both of our State Senators — Melanie Sojourner and Kelvin Butler — and all of our State Representatives — Sam Mims, Robert Johnson, and Angela Cockerham — are taking time out of their busy schedules to update the residents of Natchez and Adams County of the issues and legislative agendas for our area.

This response is a testament to the commitment these elected officials have made to service, and the importance they place on these opportunities to have frank, face-to-face discussions with the people they represent.

Mayor Dan Gibson will also give a brief city of Natchez update.

We will begin our morning with breakfast for $10 per person that you will pay at the door at 7:30 a.m. and begin our program at 8AM.

Each legislator will speak for 5 minutes on the upcoming legislative session and topics that pertain to our area and then take written questions from the floor. We will then open up general Q&A from our participants.

We hope you will make time on Monday morning to join us at the Natchez Grand Hotel. Each of us most certainly has a say in how we approach the future and willingness to work together.

Come and be a part the discussion that can shape a bright future for southwest Mississippi.

Lyn Jenkins is executive director of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce.