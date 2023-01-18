Marva Louise Hawkins Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Nov. 4, 1937 – Jan. 14, 2023

ROXIE – Funeral services for Marva Louise Hawkins, 85, of Roxie, who passed away, on Jan. 14, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Roxie First Baptist Church in Roxie, MS at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth Stanton, officiating. Interment will follow at Roxie Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS, and on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 12 p.m. until the service time.