Sept. 6, 1939 – Jan. 17, 2023

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Mary Agnes Gilfoil York, 83, of Jonesville, LA will be held at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Jonesville on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Father John Pardue and Father Louis Sklar officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Jena under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home – Jonesville.