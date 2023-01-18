Paul McNeal Jr.
Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Dec. 16, 1956 – Jan. 10, 2023
Funeral Services for Paul McNeal, Jr., 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Jan. 10, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at New Hope The Vision Center with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating.
There will be two visitations on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, with the first one at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church from 2 until 5 p.m. on Thursday at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church and the second one at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m.
Email newsletter signup
Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com