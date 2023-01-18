Paul McNeal Jr. Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Dec. 16, 1956 – Jan. 10, 2023

Funeral Services for Paul McNeal, Jr., 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Jan. 10, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at New Hope The Vision Center with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating.

There will be two visitations on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, with the first one at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church from 2 until 5 p.m. on Thursday at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church and the second one at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com