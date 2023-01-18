Silas Simmons promotes Saunders

Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Silas Simmons LLP has promoted Janice Saunders, CPA, from senior associate to manager.

Saunders has been with Silas Simmons since January 2018 at its Natchez office.

She earned her bachelor of business degree from the University of Mississippi and certificate in accounting from Mississippi College.

Saunders has been a CPA since 2004 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Born and raised in Natchez, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends, and her three dogs: Zoey, Josie, and Pepper.

