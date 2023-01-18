William Harvey Eddy Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

June 13, 1929 – Jan. 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – William Harvey “Bill” Eddy passed away peacefully in his sleep at EAMC hospital in Auburn, Alabama on the morning of Jan. 7, 2023, at the age of 93.

Mr. Eddy is survived by Michael Eddy, son, from Natchez, MS; Sonja Wolfe Eddy, daughter-in-law, from Fox Grove, IL

Breggin Danay Eddy, granddaughter, from Ocoee, FL, and her husband, Anthony Lioce; Brandon Miles Eddy, grandson, from Ocoee, FL, his wife, Hunter and their daughter, Reyna Jayne; Peyton Briar Eddy, grandson, from Ocoee, FL; Quentin Eddy, brother, from Ogden, UT.

William “Bill” Eddy was born on June 13, 1929, in Ogden, Utah to Ada Emoline Reed Eddy and William Harvey Eddy. Bill grew up in Ogden, UT, and graduated from Ogden High School in 1947. He joined the US Air Force on Oct. 9, 1950.

While in the Air Force, Bill traveled the world and was stationed in Alaska, Florida, Colorado, and the Philippines. He was part of the flight crew that transported Apollo 11 moon rocks to Houston, TX. He retired from the USAF in 1976 and went to work in the shipyards of Pascagoula building destroyers. He finally retired from all forms of employment in 1993.

While stationed in Alaska Bill met Patricia Traves. They were married on Dec. 15, 1951, and had a daughter Linda Gail. Pat passed away in 1959. Linda passed away in 1976.

Bill met Iris Poole at the Air University in Montgomery, AL, and they were married on Nov. 10, 1960, and had a son, Michael Dale on March 2, 1962. Bill and Iris moved to Alabama to be close to their three grandchildren Breggin, Brandon, and Peyton.

A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Laird Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS. The funeral service will be preceded by a visitation starting at 1 p.m. Reverend Bill Poole, Iris’ younger brother, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Bill Eddy.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at EAMC and Dr. Hiran Patel for their care, efforts, and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to TreeUtah. Their address is: TreeUtah 355 North 500West, STE B

Salt Lake City, UT 84116.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.