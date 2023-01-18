Young’s double-double leads Green Wave past Flashes

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Patrick Jones

Cathedral's logo

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young was a force on the inside on both ends of the court for Cathedral High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team as the Lady Green Wave took care of the MAIS District 3-5A archrival St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes 48-35 last Tuesday night.

Young finished with a game-high 27 points to go with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. KG Fisher contributed with nine points and Liza Gregg chipped in with six points.

The Lady Green Wave (17-11 overall, district record not available) plays host to St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison in a pivotal district match-up at 6 p.m. Friday.

Email newsletter signup

No information was available for the varsity boys’ game. The Green Wave plays host to St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 

More Sports

Legislation would increase fees for guides, outfitters

Watch: Highlights from opening night at Jack Bairnsfather Gymnasium

Ferriday, Vidalia Tuesday night hoop action full of surprises

Bulldogs sweep Eagles

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections