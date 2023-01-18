Young’s double-double leads Green Wave past Flashes Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young was a force on the inside on both ends of the court for Cathedral High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team as the Lady Green Wave took care of the MAIS District 3-5A archrival St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes 48-35 last Tuesday night.

Young finished with a game-high 27 points to go with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. KG Fisher contributed with nine points and Liza Gregg chipped in with six points.

The Lady Green Wave (17-11 overall, district record not available) plays host to St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison in a pivotal district match-up at 6 p.m. Friday.

No information was available for the varsity boys’ game. The Green Wave plays host to St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison at 7:30 p.m. Friday.