Bobby Lee Smith Published 1:14 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Jan. 7, 1955 – Jan. 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bobby Lee Smith, 68, of Natchez, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., with Rev. Michael Hoggatt officiating, burial will follow at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, and again on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the funeral home in Natchez, MS from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Bobby was born on Jan. 7, 1955, in Natchez, MS, to Wade Jones, Jr. and Augustine Thomas Smith.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brothers, aunts, and uncles.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories one sister, Anna Ware, and husband, Kenneth; three brothers, Wilbert L. Smith, Lee Thomas, and James E. Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.