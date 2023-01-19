Duck hunters enter not guilty plea in federal case Published 11:23 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La — Duck hunters Brandon Nettles and Colton Nettles, of Woodville, appeared before a federal judge in an initial appearance in the Western District Court of Louisiana Wednesday.

Brandon and Colton were federally charged with one count of taking or attempting to take migratory game birds more than the daily limit and two counts of wanton waste of migratory birds according to the docket.

Colton plead not guilty and will appear in a bench trial on May 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Western District Court of Louisiana in Alexandria. Brandon plead not guilty to his charges and his bench trial is set for May 1, 2023 in Alexandria.

Background

The Nettles were first cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged migratory bird violations on December 20, 2021 in LaSalle Parish.

LDWF Agents cited them for taking over the daily limit of ducks, the daily limit of pintail, intentional concealment of wildlife and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Louisiana’s daily limit of pintail ducks is one and the Nettles had allegedly harvested 12 pintails and 25 ducks in total, six ducks is the daily limit. Agents additionally found seven pintails which were concealed.

The case was referred for federal prosecution by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in January 2022.