PHOTO FEATURE: Students explore college, career opportunities at VHS career fair

Published 9:49 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA, La. — What do you want to be when you grow up?

By senior year, most teens think they know the answer.

For those who aren’t sure and for those who need to be reassured, there’s the career fair.

Email newsletter signup

High schoolers browsed for college and career opportunities on Wednesday morning at a college and career fair at Vidalia High School.

Various careers, colleges and universities were represented, lining all four walls of the Viking gymnasium.

Above are scenes of Wednesday’s college and career fair.

More News

UPDATE and VIDEO: Progress made on Jackson Point Bridge cleanup after December collapse

Weather Forecast: January 20, 2023

Natchez native Glen Ballard selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame — wrote hit songs for Michael Jackson, Alanis Morissette

Business manager praises Natchez Police officers’ response to crime incident

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections