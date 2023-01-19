PHOTO FEATURE: Students explore college, career opportunities at VHS career fair Published 9:49 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

1 of 7

VIDALIA, La. — What do you want to be when you grow up?

By senior year, most teens think they know the answer.

For those who aren’t sure and for those who need to be reassured, there’s the career fair.

High schoolers browsed for college and career opportunities on Wednesday morning at a college and career fair at Vidalia High School.

Various careers, colleges and universities were represented, lining all four walls of the Viking gymnasium.

Above are scenes of Wednesday’s college and career fair.