PHOTO FEATURE: Students explore college, career opportunities at VHS career fair
Published 9:49 am Thursday, January 19, 2023
Concordia Parish Academy Gators joined Vidalia High School Vikings at the college and career fair. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
High schoolers browsed for college and career opportunities on Wednesday morning at a college and career fair at Vidalia High School. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Students explore opportunities at a Louisiana State University table. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Future Warhawk roommates Rebekah Gilmore and Bella Taunton, both seniors, talk about their plans with a University of Louisiana at Monroe representative. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
American Commercial Barge Line is also represented at the career fair Wednesday. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Meredith Black and Rory Freeman listen and ask questions of a U.S. Navy recruiter. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
A student shakes hands with Syrah Resources team members who work at the graphite processing plant in Vidalia. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
VIDALIA, La. — What do you want to be when you grow up?
By senior year, most teens think they know the answer.
For those who aren’t sure and for those who need to be reassured, there’s the career fair.
High schoolers browsed for college and career opportunities on Wednesday morning at a college and career fair at Vidalia High School.
Various careers, colleges and universities were represented, lining all four walls of the Viking gymnasium.
Above are scenes of Wednesday’s college and career fair.