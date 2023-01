Sanders Steven Coley, Sr. Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Sanders Steven Coley, Sr., 67, of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Natchez, will be at Zion Chapel A.M.E Church, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Shannon officiating. A public visitation will also take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time.