Weather Forecast: January 20, 2023

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

Darelyn Gullage runs down U.S. 84 in the rain with his dog Blitz toward his home in Ferriday. “If I’m feeling stressed out, it doesn’t matter if it is raining, I get up and run,” Gullage said. Partly cloudy skies are forecasted for the weekend before rain returns next week. (Sam Gause / The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Friday will be here before you know it and while it won’t be as sunny and warm as Thursday is, it will still be a pleasant end to the week. Hopefully, you survived Wednesday’s nights storms without any damage or scares.

Friday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 and a north northeast wind around 10 mph. Friday night will have a low around 45. East to northeast winds will blow around 10 mph and there is a 40 percent chance of storms.

Saturday will be similar with continued chances of rain. Saturday night will see the greatest chance of rain with 80 percent chance of precipitation. It is too early for spring rain but it might help any plants you have out in the yard or garden.

Natchez received .49 inches of rain Wednesday and 3.46 inches of rain this year to date.

Mississippi River continues to fall with a forecasted drop from 33.5 feet to 32.3 feet. It will bottom out at 30.9 on Sunday before rising to 31.1 feet above gauge zero on Tuesday.

