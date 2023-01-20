Cathedral honors champion Cross Country team

Published 9:03 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Cathedral's boys Cross Country team won its seventh straight cross country title this fall. They were honored during a basketball game Friday night against St. Joe Madison. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Cathedral honored its Cross Country team during a basketball night against St. Joe Madison Friday night. The Green Wave runners won their seventh straight MAIS boys state title this fall under head coach Tommy Smith.

Track season is just around the corner and the Green Wave will return a talented, young and experienced track squad. They could be poised to make a strong showing in the girls and boys state meets. Smith’s girls had a lot of success in the junior varsity competitions last year as he had a really young team.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Bill to increase fees for guides, outfitters sent to senate

Duck hunting opens back up at St. Catherine Creek after flooding

Class 4A Peabody squeaks out win over Class 1A and upset-minded Delta Charter

Senate introduces new legislation to tackle wildlife issues

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections