Cathedral honors champion Cross Country team Published 9:03 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Cathedral honored its Cross Country team during a basketball night against St. Joe Madison Friday night. The Green Wave runners won their seventh straight MAIS boys state title this fall under head coach Tommy Smith.

Track season is just around the corner and the Green Wave will return a talented, young and experienced track squad. They could be poised to make a strong showing in the girls and boys state meets. Smith’s girls had a lot of success in the junior varsity competitions last year as he had a really young team.