Crime Reports: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Ashley Thomas, 20, 200 South Bluebird Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Priscilla Ann Barrett, 36, 8 Beechwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Bedford Paul Elder, 53, 68 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday, Jan. 15

Antonio Zanda Williams, 20, 120 Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday, Jan. 14

Jamonta Traquanta Williams, 20, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling, grand larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or more) and malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. No bond set on any of the charges.

Davion Pharez Davis, 19, 203 Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Lacorey T. Holmes, 19, 224 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of larceny: motor vehicle theft. No bond set.

Victoria Lee Bourke, 42, No street address available, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, Jan. 13

Roquanta Shfawn Green, 30, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $102.50 on first count and $848.75 on second count.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on Williams Street.

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Forgery/embezzlement on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Five accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Chickasaw Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on McNeely Road.

Theft on Eastwood Road.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Feltus Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Trespassing on Shadow Lane.

Loud noise/music on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Don Ray Barnes Jr., 22, Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana. Released on $100.00 bond.

Marieshala Aerriel Ware, 24, Case Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault domestic violence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Xavier Jarrell Bacon, 22, Elbow Lane, Natchez, on charge of possession of stolen firearm. Held without bond.

Chauncey Daequon Calvin, 18, Jason Court, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held without bond.

Camron Harris, 21, South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of stolen firearm. Released without bond.

Arrests — Sunday, Jan. 15

Diego Corrdova, 26, Southside Road, Ridgeland, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Wendy Gales, 41, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Saturday, Jan. 14

Nancy Noell Evans, 39, Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine). Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday, Jan. 13

Chantellus Parkman, 39, Steen Smith Road, Monticello, on charge of DUI – 2nd offense. Released without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Unauthorized use on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Pine Hill Drive.

Missing person on State Street.

Disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Theft on Cloverdale Road.

Attempted breaking and entering on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Monday

Animal cruelty on Cardinal Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Sedgefield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Sheila Abt, 34, 156 Red River Lundon Road, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Shamario Neal, 28, 231 Washington Heights, Clayton, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, possession of schedule I drugs, open container, no insurance. No bond set.

Christopher Getting, 49, 14925 Hwy 27, Dequincy, probation violation. No bond set.

Marlon Hollins, 48, 717 Seventh St., Ferriday, resisting an officer (two counts). Bond set at $1,500.

Kimberly Smith, 37, 164 Norton Lane, Roxie, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,200.

Jeremy Williams, 33, 336 Highway 900, Clayton, propation violation, possession of schedule II drug, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms. Bond set at $70,000.

Kaleb Tarver, 47, 309 Green Acres Road, possession of schedule II drugs. Bond set at $10,000.

Arrests — Monday

Sasha Carter, 28, 12534 Hwy 24, Woodville, second-degree kidnapping, Bond set at $85,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 906.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana Highway 15.

Domestic violence on Carter Street.

Malfeasance in office at Concordia Correctional on Louisiana Highway 15.

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Road hazard on Louisiana Highway 131.