Duck hunting opens back up at St. Catherine Creek

Published 12:32 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Duck decoys on Gillard Lake at St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge in the Sibley Unit. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

SIBLEY  — St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Refuge Complex, announced Gilliard Lake and Swamp Lake are open to waterfowl hunting this weekend again. ATV trails at other hunt units also opened up for archery and small game following floodwaters last week.

Butler Lake is currently out of commission due to a damaged weir, the refuge reported. There are two weeks left in the 2022-2023 waterfowl season.

