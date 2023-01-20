Estelle O’Quinn Byrne Porter Published 3:20 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Jan. 8, 1927 – Nov. 10, 2022

Estelle O’Quinn Byrne Porter was born to Thomas Jefferson O’Quinn and Estelle Bolls O’Quinn on January 8, 1927, in Red Lick, MS. When she was born, everyone knew she would be a brilliant, shining star.

She was raised in the Churchill, MS, area and attended Jefferson County Schools. During her high school days, she was elected Miss Fayette High. After graduation, Estelle attended MSCW and worked during her summer breaks at her uncle’s bank in Washington, D.C. After graduation, she moved to Natchez and began teaching in the public schools. During this time, Estelle met and married the love of her life, Henry Francis Byrne.

Estelle continued her education, earning a master’s degree from USM and a Specialist Degree from Auburn University. After “Choocie’s” tragic death, she continued to raise her daughters and delighted in her grandchildren. Estelle also took up cake decorating and began making beautiful and delicious wedding cakes for family and friends. She also taught at Co-Lin Natchez and Alcorn.

After retirement, she married the second love of her life, Delton Porter. They had an adventurous life traveling to Ireland and visiting many horse racing tracks throughout the United States.

Estelle died on November 10, 2022, at the age of 95. A private memorial service was held at the Natchez City Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and brothers William, Thomas, and James O’Quinn, and two sisters, Elizabeth Murphree and Mildred Miley.

She is survived by two daughters, Tara Byrne Leachman and Felice Byrne Fortenberry. Estelle loved her grandchildren Jessica (Nathan) Stubbs, Katy (Justin) Becker, and Henry Francis Leachman (Nicole). Her love will continue to shine through her great-grandchildren, Jack Henry and Jordan Thomas Stubbs, Hank and Quinn Becker, and Connor Leachman. As Jordan said, “She was 95 and lived a good life, so no tears!”

A special thanks to her good friends and caretakers, Wendy, Sheila, Dot, and Jackie, who made our lives so much better. Estelle will be missed but not forgotten. As one of her former students said, “She was an icon.”

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.