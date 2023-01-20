New medical cannabis dispensary licensed to operate in Natchez Published 6:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023

NATCHEZ — Another new medical cannabis dispensary intends to open in Natchez.

Since Mississippi lawmakers approved the medical cannabis act in January 2022, more than 160 dispensaries obtained provisional licenses to set up shop in our state, including four in Adams County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s approved dispensary list.

Star Buds, founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2013, now has two locations in Oxford and recently announced one coming soon to 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1.

“We are in Natchez starting the buildout phase,” said Doug Stout, operations manager with Mississippi Health Consultants and spokesperson for Star Buds. “We received our license and expect a 60-day timeframe to get up and running.”

Stout said Star Buds would provide patient consultations and a full range of medical cannabis products, from the cannabis flower, concentrates, topicals, and edibles to accessories.

Star Buds has other locations in Maryland, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, and Jamaica, Stout said, adding all Mississippi locations are locally owned and operated.

“All products are grown within the state of Mississippi,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to utilize local cultivation. Our goal is to provide the highest quality for the best price. … I have a business partner in Natchez and we’re hiring and bringing at least three to five new jobs within this one dispensary.

“We put so much effort into being good patrons or stewards within our community as we do with running our business, whether it’s in the soup kitchen, at food banks or in the streets picking up trash. We strive to be your local neighborhood medical dispensary. … Star Buds is our national brand, but we’re 100 percent Mississippi-owned here.”

For more information on Star Buds, visit www.starbuds.us.