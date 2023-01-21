Stories at Grand Village moved inside because of rain Published 4:09 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

Stories by the Fire at Grand Village of the Natchez Indians has become an indoor event but is still happening at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. tonight.

Festivities will take place inside the auditorium.

Gather around at Grand Village of the Natchez Indians and hear storytellers share centuries-old stories about Native people and the natural world.

This storytelling program will feature Eli Langley, member of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, and Dan Isaac, member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and will be emceed by Becky Anderson.

“We are excited to continue our storytelling traditions at the Grand Village, and we are honored to have Dan Isaac and Eli Langley share these stories with us,” said Lance Harris, director of Grand Village at Natchez Indians.

Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided.

The Grand Village of the Natchez Indians was the main ceremonial mound center of the Natchez people from 1682 until 1730.

The 128-acre National Historic Landmark features three mounds, a plaza, nature trail, museum, and store. Administered by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Grand Village is located at 400 Jefferson Davis Boulevard and is open free of charge to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays 1:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information call 601-446-6502 or email info@natchezgrandvillage.com