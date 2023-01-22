Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Darius Dantrell Stampley, 27, 101 Camellia Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). No bond set on either of the charges.

Arrests — Tuesday

Edna Lee Young, 53, 207 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Darrell James Tuesno, 36, 52 Dewberry Circle, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00.

John Maxwell Breithaupt, 39, 9A Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of larceny – trespass less than larceny and willful trespass. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Herbert William Murray, 50, 1030 U.S. Highway 61 South, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $302.50.

Reports — Friday

Alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Open door on Park Place.

Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Verizon Wireless.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on Pogo Street.

Disturbing the peace on Catalpa Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Traffic stop at Days Inn.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Westgate Funeral Home.

Reports — Wednesday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Marquette Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Shoplifting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Gayosa Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Accident on Vaughn Drive.

Simple assault on Lumber Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Ashley Michelle Johnson, 27, North 18th Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no child restraint, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Released on $1,500 bond.

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Mazique Lane.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Abandoned vehicle on Forest Home Road.

Harassment on West Wilderness Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Bayle A. King, 18, 249 Bingham St., Clayton, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of schedule II drug. No bond set.

Holley S. Cockerham, 18, 8454 U.S. 84, Ferriday, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of schedule II drug. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Anteria J. Jackson, 30, 301 McNeely Road, No. 13, Natchez, malfeasance in office. No bond set.

Melissa Blackwell, 49, 254 Country Meadows, Vidalia, possession of schedule II drugs with intent and outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Carlee M. Wagley, 22, 1614 Azalea Drive, Vidalia, resisting an officer. Bond set at $750.

Johnny Thorpe, 53, 254 Country Meadows Lane, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II drugs with intent. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Concordia Park Drive.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Threats on Carter Street.

Sexual assault on Carter Street.

Simple battery on Robert Webber Drive.

Unwanted person on Morris Road.

Computer aided solution of a minor on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Ron Road.

Suspicious person on Concordia Extension.

Disturbance on US 84.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.