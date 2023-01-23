Daniel Paul Published 12:09 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Feb. 3, 1954 – Jan. 19, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Daniel Paul, 68, of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Paul Family Cemetery in Eva, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Danny was born on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1954, in Ferriday, LA, and passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones. As his cousin and friend, Dr. Stephen P. Ellis expressed “Danny had a love for his family that was evident in pretty much everything he did.”

He is reunited with his wife, Paula Louise Cole Paul; parents, Joseph H. “Pete” Paul, and Dorothy Forman Paul; and brother, Dr. Joey Paul.

As a teenager, Danny fell in love with the land, farming cotton alongside his Uncle Carl Paul. In 1972 he was an ROTC Cadet at Louisiana Tech, in need of a haircut, when he found the love of his life, Paula Cole when she agreed to cut his hair. They were married just a few months later. Together they built a house and raised their three daughters at Lum Field in Eva, Louisiana while he farmed the Paul family fields, just as he had dreamed as a child.

Farming may have been his first calling, but over the years Danny found that he had a knack for electrical work. In the mid-1980’s he along with his cousins, Richie and Roy Paul founded Miss Lou Electric Co. in Vidalia, LA, and eventually went on to work with Rig Masters, Inc. in Monterey, LA. While continuing his farming operation in his spare time. In 1997 Danny began his second career in earnest and traveled overseas to be an electrician on an offshore oil rig in Venezuela. He spent nearly twenty years as the most reluctant traveler working all over the world including Singapore, Argentina, Bolivia, and Tunisia.

No matter where he was, his heart was always with his wife and girls back at home. He eventually became a “Pop” who adored his grandchildren and loved to give them rides on the tractor and rocking on the porch swing and in his chair… but he especially delighted in sharing his stash of candy and sweets with them.

Danny is survived by his daughters, Sarah Paul Edel and her husband, John of Zachary, LA, Lynn Paul Schmit and her husband, Patrick of Lakeland, LA, and Casey Paul Blount and her husband, James of Monterey, LA; brother, Jeffery Paul and his wife, Brenda of Monterey, LA; sister-in-law, Olivia Paul-Tullos of Collierville, TN; grandchildren, Mae, Jack, Paul, and Luke Edel and Mara, Clay, Joseph Blount; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those honoring Danny as pallbearers are Lynn Paul Schmit, John Edel, Jack Edel, Kevan Paul, Joseph Paul, Patrick Schmit, James Blount, and Bill New.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Kay Hicks and Erin Bonds from Heart of Hospice.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.