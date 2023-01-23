Man wanted in 2021 Ferriday shooting arrested

Published 2:24 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY, La. — A chance encounter with a suspect wanted in a 2021 shooting incident led to his arrest on Friday in Ferriday, Police Chief Sam King said.

Javonte Beech, 29, has been wanted for two years for a Jan. 14, 2021, shooting incident at his residence at 709 Fifth St. in Ferriday.

At the time, King said Beech had encountered the boyfriend of his children’s mother as she was coming to pick them up from his house and pulled a gun on him.

Email newsletter signup

The mother and her boyfriend got into their vehicle and Beech reportedly shot at them, striking the vehicle. No one was injured.

Beech is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

“We believe (Beech) fled the area and moved to Georgia,” King said. “He came back and we encountered him and ultimately he surrendered to us.”

Beech has since been detained without bond at the Concordia Parish Jail.

More News

Can’t see the road? MDOT says current striping on U.S. 61 through Natchez only temporary

Natchez man finds his money multiplies with winning lottery ticket

Storms, winds and flooding in Tuesday forecast

Man believed to have traveled to Vidalia from Lake Providence to meet up with minor

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections