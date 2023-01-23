Man wanted in 2021 Ferriday shooting arrested Published 2:24 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — A chance encounter with a suspect wanted in a 2021 shooting incident led to his arrest on Friday in Ferriday, Police Chief Sam King said.

Javonte Beech, 29, has been wanted for two years for a Jan. 14, 2021, shooting incident at his residence at 709 Fifth St. in Ferriday.

At the time, King said Beech had encountered the boyfriend of his children’s mother as she was coming to pick them up from his house and pulled a gun on him.

The mother and her boyfriend got into their vehicle and Beech reportedly shot at them, striking the vehicle. No one was injured.

Beech is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.

“We believe (Beech) fled the area and moved to Georgia,” King said. “He came back and we encountered him and ultimately he surrendered to us.”

Beech has since been detained without bond at the Concordia Parish Jail.