MISSING PERSON ALERT: 70 year old man, last seen Friday Published 7:33 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Roosevelt “June” Hendricks Jr. of Natchez, Adams County.

He was last seen wearing jogging pants and a blue “Looney Tunes” jacket in the Morgantown area on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Hendricks is believed to be suffering from an illness that may impair his judgment and speech.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Roosevelt Hendricks Jr., please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752, the Natchez Police Dept. at 601-445-5565 or Investigator Ruston Cavin at 601-304-8091.