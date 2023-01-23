Natchez man finds his money multiplies with winning lottery ticket

Published 1:51 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Natchez man multiplied his $20 investment to reap a big prize in the Mississippi Lottery.

The Natchez man won $1,000 on a $20 Multiplier Mania scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Bluesky in Natchez.

According to the lottery website, players have a 1 in 3.96 of winning a prize in the $400,000 Multiplier Mania scratch-off game, with prizes ranging from $20 to $400,000. Only one of the $400,000 prizes has been claimed so far, meaning a ticket for the second $400,000 prize remains in circulation.

