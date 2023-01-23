Richard Noble, Jr. Published 12:10 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rev. Richard Noble, Jr., 92, of Natchez, who passed from labor to reward on Jan. 17, 2023, at his home, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Christian Hope Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Mackel Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Greater New Zion Baptist Church and Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Christian Hope Baptist Church.

Rev. Noble was preceded in death by his wife of over 68 years, Lillian W. Noble; his son, Lionel Noble; two grandsons, Charles Noble, Jr. and Lionel Noble, Jr., six brothers and one sister.

He leaves behind two sons and two daughters, Charles (Deborah) of Washington, D.C., Richard, III (Alfiee) of Arlington, VA, Pat (Jerry) of Natchez and Gwen (Andrew) of Starkville, MS; one sister, Joan of Katie, TX; one half-sister, Connie Alcorn, of Zachary, LA; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Service can be viewed via zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84653301266. Webinar ID: 846 5330 1266 Passcode: 361001

Masks are required during visitation and church service.