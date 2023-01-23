Storms, winds and flooding in Tuesday forecast Published 1:01 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — Weather awareness will be important tomorrow as it will be an alert day. Storms are expected to hit Lincoln, Franklin, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Claiborne, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson County between 6 p.m. Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Lawerence County and Jefferson Davis County are expected to see storms from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Most of the area will see a marginal risk of severe weather with southeastern Lincoln County in a slight risk. Storms will bring hail up to a quarter in size, winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes are possible.

Southwest Mississippi is forecast to have an enhanced risk of strong winds Tuesday afternoon. Sustained winds could be between 25 to 35 mph with gusts upwards of 45. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

Flooding will also be a concern with two to three inches of rainfall in a short time frame being possible. Low lying areas are at risk and so are urban areas. Local creeks, bayous and small rivers are also at risk after heavy rains Saturday more rains Tuesday could elevate the risk of flooding.

NWS Jackson reminds you to drive safely and turn around and don’t drown when you encounter flooded roadways. Floodwaters could sweep your vehicle off the road and washout the road underneath. Check back for updates tomorrow as the weather continues to develop and get closer to hitting Southwest Mississippi.