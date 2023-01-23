WANTED: Sheriff’s office seeks help in identifying subject Published 10:33 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seeks help from the public in identifying an unknown Black male who allegedly vandalized a business on U.S. 61 North in Natchez.

On Monday evening, Lt. Ruston Cavin of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the vandalism occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. He said sheriff’s deputies believe the subject’s intent was to burglarize the business.

Anyone with any information about the individual shown in these photos is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Lt. Ruston Cavin at 601-304-8091.