Young’s near triple-double leads Rebels past Colonels Published 12:13 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — Tyson Young came close to finishing with a triple-double as he helped lead the Adams County Christian School Rebels to a 55-44 win over the Copiah Academy Colonels in a key MAIS District 3-5A game for both teams last Friday night.

Young ended up with 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Trenton Davis had another solid outing for ACCS with 16 points. Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said this was a must-win for his team.

“It was a must-win game for us to get the No. 2 seed. Our guys really came out and executed on offense and defense,” Freeman said.

The first quarter ended with the score tied at 10-10 before ACCS took over — especially on the defensive end. The Rebels outscored the Colonels 12-7 in the second quarter to go into halftime leading 22-17 and then 11-7 in the third quarter for a 33-24 advantage.

While Copiah Academy put up 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Colonels struggled to contain ACCS when the Rebels had the ball as the home team scored 22 points over the final eight minutes to preserve the 11-point win.

As for Young’s performance, Freeman said, “Tyson had a big game for us. We got some key steals that led to some easy lay-ups for us. His performance was well-rounded. He was really close to a triple-double.”

Jamarous Gray led Copiah Academy with a game-high 20 points and Kam Phillips added 16 points. But they got very little help from their teammates.

ACCS (17-5, 5-2) has three district games this week to finish out the regular season. The first two were on the road as the Rebels traveled to Gallman to take on Copiah Academy at 7:30 p.m. Monday before traveling to Vicksburg to face off with St. Aloysius High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They end their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison for Senior Night.

“We’ve got a quick turnaround (Monday) and play Copiah again in a must-win game,” Freeman said.

In the varsity girls’ game, the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels defeated the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels. No other information on the game was available.

The Lady Rebels played at Copiah Academy at 6 p.m. Monday and then at St. Aloysius High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday before closing out their regular season at home for Senior Night against St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison at 6 p.m. Thursday.