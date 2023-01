Award-winning journalist to share Louisiana History program at Vidalia Library Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — This Thursday, Concordia Parish Library will host an in-house program with author and award-winning journalist Leo Honeycutt inside the Vidalia Library.

Honeycutt will speak on the importance of remembering our past and about Louisiana’s former Governor, Edwin Edwards.

Honeycutt is best known for his riveting biography on Edwards, Louisiana’s 50th Governor, which has earned him the Louisiana Literary Award.

Email newsletter signup

He also has interviewed many public figures, including President Ronald Reagan and Muhammed Ali.

Honeycutt now works at Mississippi’s Department of Corrections as the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications.

Concordia Parish Library welcomes the community to learn more about Louisiana’s history during Honeycutt’s program, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Vidalia Library, 408 Texas St.