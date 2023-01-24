Chronic Wasting Disease Educational session, Alligator Program on commission’s agenda tomorrow Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

CLEVELAND — Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Park’s monthly commission meeting will be held January 25. The business session of the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a tentative educational session on Chronic Wasting Disease to be held prior to the meeting at 10 a.m. in the Donnelson Room at The Cotton House Hotel in Cleveland.

Jennifer Ballard, state veterinarian, and Cory Gray, research chief, with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will share about Chronic Wasting Disease at the educational session. Following their presentation, MDWFP will start their business meeting.

According to the January Agenda, there are no public comments listed for tomorrow although it could change on the day of the meeting. Jason Thompson will present a license sales report, an important report because about 90 percent of the MDWFP budget is funded by license sales.

Ricky Flynt will give an update on the 2022 Alligator Program and Brian Ferguson will present the final rules for state parks and state park fees. Col. Jerry Carter will present the Law Enforcement Program update which is typically the number of violations in the previous month, how many tickets they wrote for specific violations and any special enforcement projects.

MDWFP is supposed to meet on February 20, 2023 in Louisville for its February Commission meeting.