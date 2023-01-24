Ouida Eldridge Barnes

Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Feb. 22, 1930 – Jan. 23, 2023

Services for Ouida Eldridge Barnes, 92, of Brandon, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Brandon, will be 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church Natchez with Rev. Dan Wynn officiating.

Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County, MS, with Rev. John Cash officiating under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Kimberly McKnight

Laura Louise Scott

Hershey H. King

Catherine Johnson

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections