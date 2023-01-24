Ouida Eldridge Barnes Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Feb. 22, 1930 – Jan. 23, 2023

Services for Ouida Eldridge Barnes, 92, of Brandon, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Brandon, will be 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church Natchez with Rev. Dan Wynn officiating.

Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County, MS, with Rev. John Cash officiating under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.