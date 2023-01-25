Court Case Conclusions: Jan. 25, 2023

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Adams County Justice Court Records — End Results

Week of Jan. 13-19:

Anthony Thompson charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Email newsletter signup

Jeremy Junkin charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Junkin charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jasmine Buchannan charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Randall charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 13-19:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 18:

Jasmine Buchannan, 27, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Lalila Jameca McGrew, 34, pleaded guilty to abusive calls to emergency telephone service. Sentenced to 365 days with 330 days suspended. Twenty-one days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Lalila Jameca McGrew, 34, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with nine days suspended. Twenty-one days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Sentenced to 90 days with 60 days suspended. Zero credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Keely Parra Pace, 31, charged with DUI – 1st offense. Case dismissed.

Keely Parra Pace, 31, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. No jail time assessed. Fine set at $548.75.

Robert Hardin, 39, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kerry Lamonicas Weir, 48, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 17:

Jaylen Eleighajuan Jefferson, 20, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Janeetra Tah’Tiyanna Knight, 24, charged with embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Roy Lee Ray Jr., 48, charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Priscilla Lefebure, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman amended to resisting arrest. Case bond set at $500.00.

Jared Listach, 29, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Jared Peter Listach, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman amended to disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Jared Peter Listach, 29, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Case dismissed.

Santino Quinones, 50, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault/domestic violence reduced to simple assault/domestic violence. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Billy Joe Wagley, 49, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Vincent White, 37, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 13-19:

Henry Cockerham, 35, of Vidalia, sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 35 days served for domestic abuse battery; sentenced to three years, suspended with three years of probation upon payment of $452.50 for attempted possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of body armor.

Travis Williams, 44, of Ferriday, sentenced to three years, suspended with three years of probation upon payment of $452.50 for attempted possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jason Ellis, 45, of Jonesville, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with six months of probation upon payment of $660. For aggravated assault.

Herbert Lanehart, 42, of Vidalia, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $492.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Bernard Morales, 60, of Ferriday, fined $310 for animals at large.

Angela Bagbey, 40, of Vidalia, fined $1,110 for felony theft and driving under suspension.

 

More Records

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Crime Reports: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections