Court Case Conclusions: Jan. 25, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Records — End Results

Week of Jan. 13-19:

Anthony Thompson charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jeremy Junkin charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Junkin charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jasmine Buchannan charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Randall charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 13-19:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 18:

Jasmine Buchannan, 27, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Lalila Jameca McGrew, 34, pleaded guilty to abusive calls to emergency telephone service. Sentenced to 365 days with 330 days suspended. Twenty-one days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Lalila Jameca McGrew, 34, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with nine days suspended. Twenty-one days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Sentenced to 90 days with 60 days suspended. Zero credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Keely Parra Pace, 31, charged with DUI – 1st offense. Case dismissed.

Keely Parra Pace, 31, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. No jail time assessed. Fine set at $548.75.

Robert Hardin, 39, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kerry Lamonicas Weir, 48, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tuesday, Jan. 17:

Jaylen Eleighajuan Jefferson, 20, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Janeetra Tah’Tiyanna Knight, 24, charged with embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Roy Lee Ray Jr., 48, charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Priscilla Lefebure, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman amended to resisting arrest. Case bond set at $500.00.

Jared Listach, 29, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Jared Peter Listach, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman amended to disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Jared Peter Listach, 29, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Case dismissed.

Santino Quinones, 50, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault/domestic violence reduced to simple assault/domestic violence. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Billy Joe Wagley, 49, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Vincent White, 37, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 13-19:

Henry Cockerham, 35, of Vidalia, sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 35 days served for domestic abuse battery; sentenced to three years, suspended with three years of probation upon payment of $452.50 for attempted possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of body armor.

Travis Williams, 44, of Ferriday, sentenced to three years, suspended with three years of probation upon payment of $452.50 for attempted possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jason Ellis, 45, of Jonesville, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with six months of probation upon payment of $660. For aggravated assault.

Herbert Lanehart, 42, of Vidalia, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $492.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Bernard Morales, 60, of Ferriday, fined $310 for animals at large.

Angela Bagbey, 40, of Vidalia, fined $1,110 for felony theft and driving under suspension.