Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Adams County

Jan. 13-19

Civil suits:

Simon Sullivan v. Caitlyn Roberts.

Vinson MS Properties, LLC v. Johnny E. Wilson Sr. and Annie B. Wilson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 12-18

Berkeley Plantation Land & Timber, LLC to William Andrew Kaiser Sr. and Cheryl Bonita Kaiser, 51.45 acre portion of lot 1B of the Division of Berkeley Plantation.

The Jeffersons, LLC to Judith Renee Murphree, lot 7 of Block No. A. Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Nettles Store, LLC to Steve Nettles, lots 24, 25 and 26 Lake Montrose Subdivision.

Tabbatha Waxley Collins to Mickey W. Gautreaux, lot 20 Sandy Creek Estates.

Daniel Howard Tarver and Alice M. Tarver to Robert Cody Allen, land beginning at the Northwest Corner of lot 2, Tract A Smithland Plantation.

Douglas M. Ballard to Douglas M. Ballard and Molly Loy Kerr Ballard, land beginning at the Northwest corner of lot 3-A of the DeMarco Tract.

Mortgages:

Jan. 12-18

Fred W. Foster Jr. and Kristin R. Foster to Allan A. Parr and Adrienne Parr, lot 16 Woodland Park Addition.

Morris Land, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 0.56 acre portion of lot 3 Hunters Hall Plantation.

Charles H. Binns A/K/A Charles H. Binns Jr. and Paula Binns to Regions Bank, land from the point where the line between Solitary Valley Plantation and Belmont Plantation intersects with the Southwesterly right-of-way line of Liberty Road.

Judith Renee Murphree to Liberty Federal Credit Union, lot 7 of Block No. A Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Isaiah Washington Jr. to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 8 of Block No. C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Fred West Foster Jr. and Kristin R. Foster to Allan A. Parr, land commencing from a 4 inch steel fence corner post marking the most easterly corner of Tract “G” of a portion of Somerset Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Civil cases:

Holiday Apartments/Arlene Vinson v. Alfred Hartewell.

Holiday Apartments/Arlene Vinson v. Bre’ Anna Williams.

Holiday Apartments/Arlene Vinson v. Vivian Doss.

Holiday Apartments/Arlene Vinson v. Malisha Johnson.

Charles Walter v. Virginia Williams.

Midland Credit v. Michelle Hinson.

Midland Credit v. Racheal Wells.

Midland Credit v. Theresa Davis.

Midland Credit v. Thomas Green.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 13-19

Civil suits:

Succession of Manuela Munguia Reyes.

Succession of Rogerlio Diaz Reyes.

Succession of James Miller Crouch.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jessica Hunt.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Richard Clark.

Iesha Hawkins v. George Barnes.

Arkenzie McCray – Minor v. George Barnes.

Iesha Hawkins v. Concordia Parish School Board.

Iesha Hawkins v. Robert Haskett Jr.

Iesha Hawkins v. Lubertha Jackson.

In Re: Tutorship of Logan Cortez Murphy.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jovonda Lewis.

Denise Jackson v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Denise Jackson v. Rosa Skipper.

Denise Jackson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Sunbelt Development Corporation v. Melody Frazier.

Vidalia Meadow Apartment v. Melody Frazier.

Succession of Curtis Ray Adams.

Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership v. Rabb Contracting Company, LLC.

Eloise Warter Lyles v. Michael Gene Lyles. (Protective Order)

Kelli Ann Loomis v. John Matthew Ross.

State of Louisiana v. John Matthew Ross.

Britney Squyres v. Beau Passman.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Ricky Dewayne Tolliver Jr., 20, Clayton to T’Keyah Areanna Atkins, 20, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Donnie J. Kelly Jr. and Cynthia B. Kelly to Joseph Perrault and Rebecca Perrault, lot 40A, Boundary line of lots 41A and 40A Taconey Subdivision.

Katherine B. Rawls Family Trust by Winston Rawls to Blake W. Wallace and Cairey E. Wallace, lot 47 Minorca River Lots.

Robert Smith and Chera Smith to Al Townsned and Melissa Townsend, lots 34 and 35 of the Arbee-Brabston Plantation Development.

Antony Dewayne Prather and Elizabeth Nicole Prather to Terry Lane Davis, Carlos Gerald Smith, and Faith L. Smith, lot 15 Minorca River Lots.

Mortgages:

Joseph Perrault and Rebecca Perrault to Concordia Bank & Trust company, lot 40A, Boundary line of lots 41A and 40A Taconey Subdivision.

Blake W. Wallace and Cariley E. Wallace to First Bank, lot 48 Minorca River Lots.

Jordy David Jones and Amber M. Jones to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 133 and 134 Helena Plantation.