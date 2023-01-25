Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Anthony Reed White, 40, 114 Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Anibelle Nicole Daigle, 19, 31 Government Fleet Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $100.00.

Sheraton Renee Woodfork, 39, 404 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Marieshala Aerriel Ware, 24, 10 Old Devereux Street, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.50 on first count, $652.50 on second count, and $748.75 on third count.

Kelvin Tyrone Sims, 49, 2808 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Harassment on Abbott Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Briarwood Raod.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Harassment on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lasalle Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Wilson Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Disturbance on Covington Road.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Missing person at Mount Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop at Cash Cow.

Traffic stop at First Baptist Church.

Harassment on Roth Hill Road.

Reports — Friday

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two theft reports on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Government Fleet Road.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Carell N. Jones, 61, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, on charge of no driver’s license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Torres Dewan Harris, No street address given, Natchez, on charges of resisting arrest, DUI – 1st offense, driving while license suspended, speeding on state highway, and disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $2,500 bond.

Austin Randall Miller, 27, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of statutory rape. Held on $250,000.00 bond.

Tysona Parker, 27, No street address given, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Released on $500.00 bond.

Chantellus Parkman, 39, Steen Smith Road, Monticello, on charge of DUI – 2nd offense. Released without bond.

Jamonta Williams, Age N/A, on charges of felonious malicious mischief, burglary: all but dwelling, and grand larceny – personal property. Held on $125,000.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

John Maxwell Breithaput Jr., 39, North Pearl Street, Natchez, on charges of grand larceny and taking away of a motor vehicle. Held without bond.

Timothy Sylvester, 41, Old Meadow Road, Natchez, on charge of no child restraint. Released on $150.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Reba Christian Road.

Unwanted subject on Eastmoor Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Woodhill Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Kaiser Mobile.

Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.

Disturbing the peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Saturday

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Child abuse on State Street.

Reports — Friday

Threats on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on McIntyre Boulevard.

Breaking and entering on Morgantown Road.

Theft on State Street.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Simple assault on Wisteria Lane.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Hillcrest Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Accident on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Malicious mischief on Davis Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Levi Woodard, 22, 4703 Marion Drive, Marion, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, driving under suspension and speeding. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Kendrick Brown, 41, 404 Providence St., Lake Providence, La., computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles, possession of a schedule I drug, and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile. No bond set.

Demetrius Milligan, 41, 721 Smart Lane, Ferriday, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, public drunk. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Kendell Pete, 23, 162 Candy Lane, Ville Platte, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Reginald Irving, 30, 713 Louisiana W., Baton Rouge, introducing contraband in a penal institution and possession of schedule I drugs. No bond set.

Jarrell Nicholas, 30, 793, Greenwell, Baton Rouge, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Adrian Taylor, 50, 731 Chardonny Circle, Brandon, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Aric Boothe, 30, 9964 Hwy 124, Harrisonburg, La., illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Shauna Higdon, 34, 143 Knocker Road, Ferriday, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Teddi Jones, 39, 994 Doty Road, Ferriday, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 65.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Brooks Street.

Fire on Green Acres Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Attempted break in on Robert Lewis Drive.

Automobile accident on Old Lake Road.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Criminal trespass on Levee Road.

Theft on Belle Grove Circle.

Suspicious person on Weecama Drive.

Theft on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Domestic violence on Smart Lane.

Car fire on Indian Village Road.

Loose horses on Louisiana 131.

Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane.

Theft on US 84.

Criminal trespass on LG Road.

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Criminal damage to property on Morris Road.

Drug law violation on Doty Road.

Drug law violation on Kyle Road.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.

Simple assault on 5th Street.

Introduction of contraband on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.

Traffic stop on Carolina Avenue.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Javonte Beech, 29, 709 Fifth St., Ferriday, aggravated assault with a firearm (two counts), attempted second-degree murder. No bond set.