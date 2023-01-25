Hersey H. King Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Oct. 22, 1932 – Jan. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Hersey H. King, 90, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Natchez will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Hersey was born Oct. 22, 1932, the son of Lavernia Stokes King and Percy King. He was a Baptist.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son; three brothers and four sisters.

Hershey leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Brenda Holmes (Huey) and Shannon King; one sister, Rosie Lee Stumps; nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

