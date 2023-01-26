38 apply for Adams County administrator position Published 4:22 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors received 38 applications for its county administrator position.

The job became available after three of the five county supervisors voted to not retain Angie King as county administrator at its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3.

Board President Warren Gaines said the board will go through applications this week and next and will narrow down the pool of applicants.

Email newsletter signup

“We will go through the applications and pick out who we want to interview and will set up interviews following our next meeting on Feb. 6,” Gaines said.

He said he did not expect to receive the number of applicants who applied for the job.

“Yes, that did surprise me, to receive that number of applications,” Gaines said.

The Board of Supervisors advertised the position and set a Jan. 17 deadline for accepting applications.

Minimum requirements for the position include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in accounting, business administration or personnel management, as well as administrative experience in work projection, budget planning, accounting, purchasing, cost control or personnel management.

Applicants must provide a background check, current credit bureau report as part of their resume submission and must pass a pre-employment drug test.