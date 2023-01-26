Cashing in: Natchez woman wins big prize in daily lottery drawing Published 10:28 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

A Natchez woman cashed in and turned her $4 into more than $2,000 thanks to a Mississippi Lottery game.

The player purchased a $4 ticket for the Cash 4 drawings on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 from GoMart in Natchez.

She won $2,600 in the drawing.

“Cash 4 and Cash 3 are one of the more popular games,” said Wright Graning, co-owner of GoMart. “We have a lot of big-time winners on those games.”

The Cash4 games have two drawings a day, with a chance to win up to $5,000 each time with the Fireball option. Winners in Mississippi’s lottery remain anonymous unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public.

“We can sell the tickets for the Cash 3 and Cash 4 games up until 15 minutes before the drawing,” Graning said. “It’s a very popular game because you can buy tickets for as little as $1. You can fill out the slip and pick your own numbers or go with generated numbers.”

Graning said the retailers receive a notice from the Mississippi Lottery when a ticket sold at their location is a winner. And often, winners will return to GoMart to collect their cash prizes. “If they come back and the ticket is over a certain amount, though, we have to send them Jackson to collect the money” he said.

And, he said, the news of local winners is encouraging for other players, something retailers like to see. “The more the merrier,” he said.