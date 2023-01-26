Eric Lee Letcher Published 12:23 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

June 7, 1969 – Jan. 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eric Lee Letcher, 53, of Natchez, who passed away at Medical City in Denton, TX, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Egypt Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m., with Rev. Leroy White officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home in the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Eric was born on June 7, 1969, in Natchez, MS, to Henry Lee Carter and Arbrodella Letcher.

Eric was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church and Natchez High School Class of 1989.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sarah Jane Martin and Melinda Oates; two aunts, Doris Letcher and Ruth Martin; one nephew Jaylan Graves.

Eric leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Arbrodella Letcher, and her companion, Thomas; his father, Henry Lee Carter; a father figure, Joseph Bruce; fiancé, Pamela Swint; two sisters, Shelia Stewart and Evangela Hill and husband, Dedrick; three brothers, Joseph Letcher, Torrance Carter and wife, Dawn and Shunry Williams; seven aunts, Avis King, Georgia Martin, Clarise Martin, Margaret Clarke and husband, Ed, Debra Martin, Sarah Jones and Dianne Carter; one great aunt, Lillian Ross; six nieces, Shekelia Letcher, Jasmine Bates, D’Aira Johnson. Dehnerria Franklin, A’Maya Hill and MaKyah Hill; one nephew, Jamal Bates; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.