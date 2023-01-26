Mary L. Owens Published 12:26 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Jan. 20, 1941 – Jan. 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mother Mary L. Owens, 82, of Natchez, who passed away at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the New Hope “The Vision Center” Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home in the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1941, in Jefferson County, MS, to Aubrey and Mary Watson.

Mary was a member and a mother on the Motherboard at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Owens; two sons, Kevin Owens and Bobby Owens; one brother, Arthur Watson; three sisters, Thelma Brown, Matteal Watson and Ollie Tillman.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Brenda Calcote and husband, Glen and Kathy Chatman; one stepdaughter, Marie Norman and husband, Brad; three sons, Terry Owens and wife, Sharon, Ricky Owens and wife, Sandra and Ronald Owens; one granddaughter she raised as her own, Brandy Owens; one sister, Katie Beamer; one god-sister, Mildred Irving and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.