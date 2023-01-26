ONLY A TEST: Weather sirens to go off at 1 p.m. today Published 11:12 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County weather sirens are expected to sound at 1 p.m. today, according to a CodeRED message issued today.

No need to worry, though. It is only a test.

If you live near a siren that is not working properly at the time of the test, contact the Adams County Emergency Management office at 601-442-7021.

Email newsletter signup

To stay up to date on alerts pertaining to weather, drills and other emergency and community announcements, residents of Adams County can sign up for CodeRED messages at adamscountyms.net.