ONLY A TEST: Weather sirens to go off at 1 p.m. today

Published 11:12 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Adams County weather sirens are expected to sound at 1 p.m. today, according to a CodeRED message issued today.

No need to worry, though. It is only a test.

If you live near a siren that is not working properly at the time of the test, contact the Adams County Emergency Management office at 601-442-7021.

Email newsletter signup

To stay up to date on alerts pertaining to weather, drills and other emergency and community announcements, residents of Adams County can sign up for CodeRED messages at adamscountyms.net.

More News

38 apply for Adams County administrator position

‘Always there to help’: McLaurin Elementary coping with sudden death of teacher

34th annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration pays homage to ‘The Better Half’

Only four more business days to qualify as candidate for county offices

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Many Mississippi rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of providing services to patients with no insurance coverage. Do you think the state should expand Medicaid coverage?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections