Only four more business days to qualify as candidate for county offices
Published 12:39 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023
NATCHEZ — Daye Dearing has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Circuit Clerk. She qualified today, Jan. 26, which is her late father, Bob Dearing’s birthday. Dearing will run as an independent.
Dearing will face Eva Givens, who has served the last four years as Adams County Circuit Clerk and helped Eddie Walker run the Circuit Clerk’s office for nine years prior to her election.
Dearing is the only person to qualify as a candidate for county office since James Berry filed last week to challenge Warren Gaines as District 5 county supervisor.
Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.
The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.
Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:
District 1 supervisor
- Mike Lazarus
- Wes Middleton
District 2 supervisor
- Kevin Wilson
- Frances J. Ransom Jr.
District 3 supervisor
- Angela Gibson Hutchins
District 4 supervisor
- James “Ricky” Gray
District 5 supervisor
- Warren Gaines Sr.
- James H. Berry Jr.
Sheriff
- Travis Lamont Patten
Chancery Clerk
- Brandi B. Lewis
- Angie King
Circuit Clerk
- Eva “E.J.” Givens
- Daye Dearing
Tax Collector
- Terrence D. Bailey
Tax Assessor
- Larry L. Hughes
Justice Court Judge (North District)
- Audrey B. Minor
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
- Danny Barber
- Eileen Mary Maher
District Attorney
- Tim Cotton
- Shameca Collins
Constable (Southern District)
- Randy Freeman
Constable (Northern District)
- Fay “Twin” Minor
- Deselle Moody Davis
County Prosecutor
- Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
- Lydia Roberta Blackmon
Coroner
- James Lee