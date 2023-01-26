Only four more business days to qualify as candidate for county offices

Published 12:39 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Daye Dearing has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Circuit Clerk. She qualified today, Jan. 26, which is her late father, Bob Dearing’s birthday. Dearing will run as an independent.

Dearing will face Eva Givens, who has served the last four years as Adams County Circuit Clerk and helped Eddie Walker run the Circuit Clerk’s office for nine years prior to her election.

Dearing is the only person to qualify as a candidate for county office since James Berry filed last week to challenge Warren Gaines as District 5 county supervisor.

Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:

District 1 supervisor

  • Mike Lazarus
  • Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

  • Kevin Wilson
  • Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor 

  • Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor 

  • James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor 

  • Warren Gaines Sr.
  • James H. Berry Jr.

Sheriff

  • Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk 

  • Brandi B. Lewis
  • Angie King

Circuit Clerk

  • Eva “E.J.” Givens
  • Daye Dearing

Tax Collector

  • Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

  • Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

  • Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

  • Danny Barber
  • Eileen Mary Maher

District Attorney

  • Tim Cotton
  • Shameca Collins

Constable (Southern District)

  • Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

  • Fay “Twin” Minor
  • Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

  • Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
  • Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

  • James Lee

