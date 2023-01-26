Only four more business days to qualify as candidate for county offices Published 12:39 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — Daye Dearing has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Circuit Clerk. She qualified today, Jan. 26, which is her late father, Bob Dearing’s birthday. Dearing will run as an independent.

Dearing will face Eva Givens, who has served the last four years as Adams County Circuit Clerk and helped Eddie Walker run the Circuit Clerk’s office for nine years prior to her election.

Dearing is the only person to qualify as a candidate for county office since James Berry filed last week to challenge Warren Gaines as District 5 county supervisor.

Qualifying ends on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. All candidates must qualify by that date in order to run Aug. 8 primary election and the Nov. 7 general election.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of noon on Thursday, Jan. 26:

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus

Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson

Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor

Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor

James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor

Warren Gaines Sr.

James H. Berry Jr.

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk

Brandi B. Lewis

Angie King

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens

Daye Dearing

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

Danny Barber

Eileen Mary Maher

District Attorney

Tim Cotton

Shameca Collins

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor

Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg

Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner