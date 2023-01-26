Shirley Dawn Simmons Published 12:26 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

June 25, 1935 – Jan. 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Shirley Dawn Simmons passed from this life to her heavenly home on Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 87, at Merit Health of Natchez, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born in Hammond, LA on June 25, 1935. She was born to Earl and Minnie Cozad. Her father was Adrian Brown. She and her husband moved to Adams County where they built their lives with their four children. Shirley was truly one of a kind.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her children, Pam Goldman (Danny) of Natchez, Trenton Simmons (LeeAnn) of Natchez, and David Simmons (Patty) of Natchez; her grandchildren, Kevin Perrin (Angela), Mark Perrin (Tonya), Chris Simmons, Dana Shivers, Skyler Simmons (Kristy), Gregg Simmons (Jennifer) Mendez Vaughan; brother, Nolan Cozad; great-grandchildren, Austin Perrin, Colton Perrin, Anna Perrin Hynum (Cade), Blake Perrin, Chloe Shivers, Taylor Perrin, Colby Shivers, Colette Simmons, Ryan Simmons, Joseph Simmons, Katie Simmons; one great-great-granddaughter, West Hynum. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Simmons, her sister, Barbara Savoy; her son, Clyde Simmons, her grandson, Trent Simmons, Keith Goldman, and her parents.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Kevin Perrin, Mark Perrin, and Chris Simmons; nephew, Jimmy Savoy, and great-grandsons, Blake Perrin and Cade Hynum. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Perrin, Colton Perrin, Skyler Simmons, and Gregg Simmons.

Laird Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Cliff Temple Baptist Church with visitation at 10 a.m. and with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. A burial service will follow at Jersey Settlers Cemetery of Kingston with Bro. Russel Wagoner officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.