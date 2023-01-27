Crime Reports: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Threats on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Mount Carmel Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Fatherland Road.

Accident on Feltus Street.

Theft on Creek Bend Road.

False alarm on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Attempted breaking and entering on East Steirs Lane.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Assisting other agency on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Camellia Drive.

Fire on Weir Court.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Miller Avenue.

Theft on Lasalle Street.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Edgin Street.

False alarm on Wood Avene.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Dearius Griffin, 27, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 30, Jack Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Curtavius Dontrell Knight, 23, Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Zachary Heath Smith, 30, Blossom Trail, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Kelly Ray Spruell Sr., 43, Royal Street, Natchitoches, La., on charge of willful trespass. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Shamika Latoria Edney, 35, Starnes Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $200.00 bond.

Robert Hardin, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle theft. Held on $25,000.00 bond.

John McCready, 44, John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Released on $100.00 bond.

Kerry Lamonicus Weir, 48, Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charges of burglary – all but dwelling and two counts of burglary of a dwelling. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

911 Hangup on Dogwood Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Mt. Carmel Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Aldrich Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Grand larceny on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Identity theft on Country Club Drive.

Intelligence report on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on Steamplant Road.

False alarm on Grove Acres Road.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Accident on Phillip West Road.

Accident on Hobo Fork Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on East Steirs Lane.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Assisting other agency on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Benbrook Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Camellia Drive.

Fire on Weir Court.

Intelligence report on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Tuccio Lane.

Welfare concern/check on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

False alarm on Miller Avenue.

Theft on Lasalle Street.

Four intelligence reports on State Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on Starnes Drive.

Intelligence report on Starnes Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Edgin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Unwanted person on Rabb Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Criminal damage to property on McAdams Road.

Residence burglary on Louisiana Highway 565.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Aggravated rape on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Automobile theft on Brooks Street.

Alarms on Elizabeth Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Alarms on US 84.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 908.