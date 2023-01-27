Downtown merchants invited to meeting Thursday morning at Natchez Coffee with American Cruise Lines representative Published 12:11 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance will host Shelly Hartfield of American Cruise Lines on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 8 a.m. at Natchez Coffee Co.

The meeting is open to all downtown merchants.

American Cruise Lines wants to thank all downtown merchants and also wants to have a discussion and listening session on how American Cruise Lines can better help downtown Natchez merchants, said Mickey Howley, executive director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance.

Howley urges all downtown business people to join in the discussion.

He said this meeting with merchants and other meetings to come would be a great place to exchange ideas and information with working partners at the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce and at Visit Natchez.