Falaya Real Estate expands home-selling service to Mississippi Published 10:28 am Friday, January 27, 2023

BATON ROUGE — Falaya Real Estate, a Louisiana company that was created to give homeowners the ability to sell their homes themselves, will expand operations into the state of Mississippi.

The company aims to simplify the home-selling process for homeowners with the use of modern technology. Falaya Real Estate is an online home-selling platform that helps property owners sell their residential real estate by reducing the cost of realtor commissions and allowing them to sell their home on their own, unlike traditional real estate agents.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that we are bringing Falaya to home sellers in the state of Mississippi,” Falaya founder and CEO Barret Blondeau said. “Not only do I frequently travel to my family’s camp in Woodville, MS, but several past Falaya sellers also have friends and family in the state and have already helped to lay the groundwork for us. It just feels like the natural next step in our plans to expand geographically.”

As of January 1, 2023, Falaya has obtained all of the licenses necessary from the Mississippi Real Estate Commission to establish their brokerage in the state.

This is the first time Falaya will stretch its legs outside of the State of Louisiana. Since March 2020, Falaya has helped sell over 250 properties and saved Louisiana home sellers over $1.5 million in realtor commissions. Now, home sellers in the state of Mississippi will be able to experience the same level of customer service, efficient technology, and massive savings that people have come to expect from Falaya.

In the near future, Falaya hopes to continue to expand operations across the gulf south.

“This is a very exciting time for us,” Blondeau said. “We are already making plans to enter more states in the coming months. We’ll continue working to ensure everyone can get that Falaya Feeling.”

If you are in Mississippi or Louisiana and are interested in selling a residential property, you can visit falaya.com to learn more.