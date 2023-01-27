LOVE AND UNITY: Area pastors come together for unity church service Published 1:48 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — This Sunday, multiple pastors in the Miss-Lou are coming together to host a community service, “Love and Unity,” at Bethel Union Church.

The service starts at 7 p.m. at the church at 204 Airport Road in Vidalia.

Anyone in the community and other church pastors are encouraged to attend, said Rev. Troy Thomas, pastor of Bethel Church.

“What we’re doing with this service is promoting unity of the Miss-Lou area,” he said. “We will have refreshments, and music and invite everyone to participate, including other churches.”

Some of the participating pastors include Thomas, Rev. Matthew Jarvis of Crossbridge Church, Rev. Louis Banks of Union Baptist Church and Rev. Israel Hanchey of a new church plant in Natchez without a physical building called Resurrection Church.