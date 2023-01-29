Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Eric Dwayne Dennis, 44, 29 Buckner Avenue, Natchez, on charges of grand larceny and motor vehicle: speeding on local highways. No bond set on grand larceny charge. Bond set at $297.50 on speeding on local highways charge.

Loueva Jeannicole Wynn, 38, 26 Angie Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Gabriel Lukas Schofield, 21, 5 Alta Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30 grams. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Tuesday, Jan. 24

Malcom Arnel Hawkins, 44, 96 Steamplant Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday, Jan. 23

Shameka Latoria Edney, 44, 13 Storm Drive, Nachez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Hurricane Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Smith Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on North Rankin Street.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Edgin Street.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Monette Street.

Shots fired on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on South Circle Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Angela Maria Nichols, 42, Steven Wood Road, Fayette, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Gregory Charles Rose, 47, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Dearius Griffin, 27, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Burglary on Second Street.

Shots fired on Elm Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Traceside Drive.

Dog problem on Fredrick Road.

Shots fired on Gadwall Court.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Shots fired on Parsons Road.

Threats on North Broadway Street.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Simple assault on State Street.

Accident on White Oak Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Simple assault on Cottage Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Cranfield Road.

Burglary on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kristopher Tims, 39, 281 Tims Road, Jonesville, felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Hailey Adams, 22, 281 Tims Road, Jonesville, probation violation and felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

William Radbone, 50, 943 Mooselogde Road, improper supervision of a juvenile. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Wednesday

Robert V. Todd, 36, 287 Sage Road, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Willie Fortune, 26, 304 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, driving while intoxicated and failure to dim lights. No bond set.

Holley Cockerham, 18, 8454 U.S. 84, Ferriday, possession of a schedule I and schedule II drug and speeding warrants. No bond set.

Aaron Anderson, 43, 428 Robertson Loop Road, Grant, department of corrections transfer. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on Stephens Road.

Molestation of a juvenile on Carter Street.

Search warrant on Airport Road.

Drug law violation on Fisherman Point.

Hit and run on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 900.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Weaver Street.

Road hazard on US 84.

Traffic stops on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 15.