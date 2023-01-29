The Super Bowl of dip recipes Published 11:33 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Jennie Guido

I’ve turned into quite the football snob this year. Ever since Joe Burrow entered my life with the 2019 football season at LSU, I’ve followed him closely and really have gotten into the NFL this year.

Don’t get me wrong, I watched the majority of his games last year in the Bengals run for the Super Bowl; but this year has been different. After going to see him versus the Saints in October (thanks for those tickets, Visit Natchez), I’m basically a diehard Bengals fan. I have an entire Cincinnati Bengals/Joe Burrow wardrobe!

I actually find myself watching the majority of the NFL games that I can stream. I’ve also been targeted with marketing on all social media outlets with football updates, news conferences, and merchandise.

That being said, it’s time to dive into the end of the playoffs with the AFC Championship game this weekend. As soon as the fourth quarter of last weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills started, I asked my dad what dip he would want for the following week.

I’m not sure if this is what I’ll be cooking up. We may keep it traditional with a 7-layer Mexican Dip, but this one from my friend in the Delta, Charlotte Skelton, is a close second on my grocery list. It feeds an army, so plan accordingly.

Fireside Dip

2 pounds hot bulk sausage

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

3 15-ounce cans chili without beans

1 pound processed cheese spread loaf, cut into cubes

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into cubes

2 – 3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes and green chiles, drained

Cook the first 3 ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring often, until sausage crumbles and is no longer pink. Drain well. Add chili powder and the next 6 ingredients to the mixture, stirring well. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the cheese is melted. Serve dip hot in a chafing dish with tortilla chips. (This recipe makes for 25 to 30; so you can adjust as needed for your crowd.)