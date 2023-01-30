Ferriday girls take care of Rayville to stay in the mix in District 2-2A; Trojans fall to Hornets Published 3:20 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

RAYVILLE, La. — Led by Anashia Hawkins and Myla Harbor, the Ferriday High School Lady Trojans stayed near the top of the LHSAA District 2-2A standings with a resounding 49-33 win over the Rayville High School Lady Hornets last Friday night.

In this battle of longtime district rivals, defense was what carried Ferriday to this big win as the Lady Trojans held Rayville to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters. And head coach Lisa Abron wants to see more of that effort from her team down the stretch.

“I thought our defense was solid. We’re peaking and playing solid defense at just the right time,” Abron said. “We were struggling defending people earlier in the season. We’ve got three district games left. I just hope we can keep the momentum going defensively because it can help us tremendously in the power rankings.”

Ferriday jumped out to a 13-4 lead on Rayville in the first quarter and made sure the Lady Hornets would not mount a comeback. The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Hornets 15-9 in the second quarter for a 28-13 halftime lead and 16-9 in the third quarter for an insurmountable lead at 44-22.

Hawkins led the way for Ferriday (11-10, 3-1) with a game-high 24 points while Harbor finished with 14 points. Nakaii Webb led Rayville with 20 points and Zaquandrea Jackson added nine points. The win allowed the Lady Trojans to stay in a tie for second place with Mangham High School and Madison High School with one district loss each while district newcomer Oak Grove High School is undefeated in district play at 4-0.

As for the power rankings themselves, Abron said, “We’re No. 28 right now. The top 28 get in (in Class 2A). We’re right on the bubble. But those rankings are unofficial right now until everyone gets through playing.”

The Lady Trojans hosted the Mangham Lady Dragons in a big-time district game for both teams Tuesday at 6p.m.

In the varsity boys’ game, the Ferriday High School Trojans lost to the Rayville High School Hornets. No other information on that game was available. The Trojans played host to the Mangham High School Dragons in a district game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.