Flooding closes roads at WMA in Concordia Parish Published 4:00 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed Dobbs Bay Road and Blount Road on the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to flooding.

While the WMA will remain open, users are asked to comply with road and ATV trail closures necessary to ensure safety and prevent road damage. Once the water recedes, LDWF will reopen any closed roads or trails after inspections and repairs are made.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is located approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15 in lower Concordia Parish. Flooding is one of the reasons turkey season will be closed at the WMA as flood waters negatively impacted turkey populations on Richard K. Yancey WMA.

For information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ page/richard-k-yancey or contact Tony Vidrine at 337-735-8682 or tvidrine@wlf.la.gov or Steven David at 337-735-8683 or sdavid@wlf.la.gov .