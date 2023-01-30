Hansel Daniel Jackson Published 10:57 am Monday, January 30, 2023

May 22, 1954 – Jan. 26, 2023

Celebration of Life

NATCHEZ – Hansel Daniel “Danny” Jackson of Natchez, MS passed from this life to his heavenly home on Jan. 26, 2023, at the age of 68, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be at Laird’s Funeral Home on Jan. 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m.

Danny was born in Natchez, MS on May 22, 1954, to Hansel and Edith M. Jackson.

He loved his family and friends, especially his precious granddaughters. He loved being in the woods hunting or out on any body of water fishing. He also loved a good game of golf.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hansel Jackson; father-in-law, John C. Fowler, Jr., and mother-in-law, Sally Fowler.

Danny is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jayne F. Jackson; mother, Edith M. Jackson; son, Josh, and wife, Kelcey; daughter, Hannah Weatherford, and husband, Jake; and granddaughters, Aubrey and Emma Kellogg and Quinn Jackson; brother, Kenny Jackson, and wife, Tamy.

Danny is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.